WestJet and Mechanics Union Ratify Deal

Calgary – From WestJet – On Friday July 12, the first collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), the certified union representing WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees was ratified.

“Reaching this milestone is good news for our organization and our guests, solidifying a five-year agreement that provides stability to our business and reflects the instrumental value and contributions of our Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees,” said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. “While we are grateful to have achieved resolution with a clear path forward together as a unified team, we recognize that the unprecedented impact of the disruption over July long weekend is still concerning for our guests, the communities we serve and our people.”

WestJet serves Vancouver and Abbotsford.