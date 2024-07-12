Stolen Steam Roller (and a Stolen Aluminum Boat) in Mission

Mission – It’s not everyday you hear somethng like this on the Police blotter.

Mission RCMP were called after a steam roller was stolen from a property on Stave Lake Road. CCTV footage showed that on July 1, a man and a woman attended the property, cut through a locked gate, and drove onto the property.

Three offenders then went back to the property on the evening of July 3 with a pickup truck and trailer, which they used to steal the steam roller. Officers recognized all three as known property crime offenders. The owner of the steam roller also saw the suspect’s truck parked along Lougheed Highway and notified police about its location.

One of the offenders had recently been released after spending considerable time in custody for other property crimes, and was wearing an electronic ankle monitor that tracked his movements.

Police reviewed his location history and identified an abandoned property of interest in the Silverdale area. Officers went to the property and found the steam roller, as well as a stolen Nissan Pathfinder, and a Hewescraft aluminium boat that had been stolen out of Stave Lake in February and which was the subject of a previous media release by Mission RCMP.

Investigators have recommended break and enter and theft charges against a 43-year-old man from Mission, a 44-year-old man from Mission, and a 22-year-old woman from Mission.