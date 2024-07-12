Langley RCMP Searching for Kyle James Bolwell – Could Be Anywhere in Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – Langley RCMP seek public assistance in locating Kyle James Bolwell. Kyle James Bolwell was last seen in Langley on July 7, 2024.

He has a vehicle and might be in Abbotsford or Chilliwack. Kyle has acquaintances with Cops 4 Cancer Tour de Valley.



Description of Kyle James Bolwell:



Caucasian male

29 years

6’ 2 (188 cm)

Medium build

Blonde Hair

Hazel eyes



Kyle James Bolwell is driving a black 2016 Mazda 3 sedan bearing British Columbia license plates TA0 67G.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle James Bolwell is urged to contact the Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200.