Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden – 2024 Alpine Canada Male Ski Cross Athlete of the Year

Cultus Lake (Alpine Canada) – Alpine Canada announced on July 11, the 2024 Canadian Ski Racing Award (CSRA) winners. The awards recognize accomplishments and contributions, made on and off the snow, by members of Canada’s ski racing community.

Nominated by Provincial and Territorial Sports Organizations (PTSOs) and Ski Clubs across Canada the awards celebrate those who make a difference in our sport.

“It’s never easy to choose winners amongst all the champions but the CSRA Selection Committee was so pleased with the quality of the nominations and the background stories and data to support each one,” said Nigel Cooper, committee chair and East representative.

The committee is made up of Cooper, Lauren Woolstencroft, alumni and para-alpine representative, Max Gartner, coach representative, Louis-Pierre Hélie, alumni representative.

“Lauren, Max, LP and I are so proud of this group named in 2024 and can’t wait to see what everyone will do in 2025!” added Cooper. “Congrats to all the nominees and especially the winners.”

The Male Ski Cross Athlete of the Year is Reece Howden from Cultus Lake.

The 2023-24 season for Reece: