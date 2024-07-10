Family of 3 Died in Head on Crash on Lougheed Near Seabird Island

Agassiz – Agassiz RCMP reported that on July 9, 2024 at approximately 3:27 a.m., Mounties responded to a serious motor vehicle incident on the 8100 block of Lougheed Highway.

The Agassiz RCMP has partner with Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

Mounties are in the initial stages of evidence-gathering and a working hard to determine the cause. A car collided with a semi. The three deaths were in the vehicle. The truck driver survived.

Any witness or anyone dash cam footage in the area of 8100 block of the Lougheed Highway from 3AM to 3:45AM.,are asked to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211 says Sgt. Andy Lot Detachment Commander Agassiz RCMP.

That stretch of Highway 7 was closed for 14 hours.