Ticketmaster Reporting Data Breach in April and May 2024 – Personal Payment Info May Have Been Obtained

Vancouver – In a memo to Ticketmaster on line users:

We are writing to notify you of a data security incident that may have involved your personal information. We take the protection of your personal information very seriously and are sending this correspondence to tell you what happened, what information was involved, what we have done, and what you can do to address this situation.

Ticketmaster recently discovered that an unauthorized third party obtained information from a cloud database hosted by a third-party data services provider. Based on our investigation to date, we determined that the unauthorized activity occurred between April 2, 2024, and May 18, 2024. On May 23, 2024, we determined that some of your personal information may have been affected by the incident. We have not seen any additional unauthorized activity in the cloud database since we began our investigation

The personal information that may have been obtained by the third party may have included your name, basic contact information, and payment card information such as encrypted credit or debit card numbers and expiration dates.

Ticketmaster recommends you remain vigilant and take steps to protect against identity theft and fraud, including monitoring your accounts, account statements, and free credit reports for signs of suspicious activity.