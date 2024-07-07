Grass Fire Under BC Hydro Transmission Lines in Langley (VIDEO)

Langley (with files from Bruce Claggett) – Just after 3PM on Sunday (July 7), free lance broadcaster Bruce Claggett posted to X, pictures of a grass fire under BC Hydro transmission lines in Langley.

32C and grass fire burns near 32nd and 244th in #LangleyBC under@bchydro transmission lines.

Firefighters were quick to arrive on the scene.

This is eerily similar to what happened under BC Hydro Transmission lines in Harrison on June 24. In that case, ironically , BC Hydro crews were under the catchment of the power lines, doing maintenance and clearance.

That FVN story is here.

Large grass/brush fire appears under control with #LangleyBC Township Fire crews. It has been burning under @bchydro transmission lines. Near 32nd and 244th. pic.twitter.com/6gsyoQ0Gk3 — Bruce Claggett (@bruceonair) July 7, 2024