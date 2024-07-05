Water Safety Reminder – Agassiz RCMP Rescue Stranded Swimmers on Harrison Lake

Harrison – On Wednesday (July 3), Agassiz RCMP members were training on Harrison Lake where they noticed a group of people on flotation devices who had been pushed away from shore by the wind. Exhausted from swimming, the Members utilized a throw line to tow the group to safety.

2024 RCMP July 3 Agassiz RCMP Rescue Stranded Swimmers on Harrison Lake

Water recreation can be a lot of fun, but it also presents certain risks, especially when spending the day in the hot sun. Pool floats, inflatable rafts, and children’s water wings are not safety devices. While they reduce the effort required for swimming, they do not eliminate the risk. Swimmers are reminded of the following safety guidelines:

Wear a Personal Floatation Device (PFD): This is especially important for non-swimmers and children.

Understand the differences between natural water and pools: Being water competent in natural water requires additional knowledge and skills.

Check the weather: Changes in temperature and wind can quickly increase swimming difficulty.

Know your environment: Fast-moving currents, waves and rapids can be dangerous even in shallow water. Drop-offs, dams, underwater obstacles, rocks and debris can all present unexpected hazards.

Be aware of cold-water risks.

Avoid alcohol while participating in water activities.

I urge everyone to prioritize safety while enjoying our beautiful lake, says Sergeant Andy Lot, Detachment Commander with the Agassiz RCMP. Always wear a lifejacket, stay within designated swimming areas, and keep an eye on changing weather conditions. Let’s work together to ensure that everyone’s time on the water is both safe and fun.

Whether you are in a canoe, kayak, SUP or inflatable tube, if you’re getting from Point A to Point B, you’re navigating and must carry mandatory safety equipment as outlined by Transport Canada’s Small Vessel Regulations.

This includes:

A correctly fitted Personal Flotation Device (PFD)

A buoyant heaving line

A whistle

Learn how to make it a safe summer on the water.