Nazareth with the Stan Giles Band – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday August 6 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Classic Rock KISM 92.9 & The Stan Giles Band welcome “NAZARETH” to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in the HUB International Theatre – Tuesday August 6.

Nazareth last played Chilliwack in 2013. One of the last gigs with lead singer Dan McCafferty.

Nazareth is without doubt, the biggest Rock Band to emerge from Scotland. The original members first came together in Pete Agnew’s band “The Shadette’s in 1968 and changed the name to “NAZARETH” in 1970. Their breakthrough album in 1973 titled “RAZAMANAZ” included the hits “Broken Down Angel” and “Bad Bad Boy”. That album was followed by their next album “LOUD AND PROUD” featuring the single “This Flight Tonight”, which became a massive hit in Europe, #1 in Germany and a huge hit in Canada.

The classic album that brought them American success and international acclaim was “Hair of the Dog”, and its title track (popularity, though incorrectly known as ‘Sonofabitch’ due to its hook) became a staple of Rock Radio throughout the world. The American version of the album contained the beautiful ‘Love Hurts’ which still sets the standard for a rock ballad vocal to this day. The song became a worldwide hit, reaching #1 in six counties, and remained on the Norwegian chart for 60 weeks.

Over the last 5 decades, Nazareth have played literally thousands of concerts worldwide ranging from rock clubs to stadiums, and when asked one time if he could remember playing in a certain town, Pete Agnew answered “If it’s got electricity, we’ve played it. The lineup of Nazareth today consists of Jimmy Murrison (The longest serving Naz guitarist in the band’s history), Lee Agnew (drummer since Darrell Sweet’s death in 1999), Pete Agnew (Founder member since he can’t remember) and new singer Carl Sentence, who joined the band in 2015 after Dan McCafferty had to retire due to ill health.