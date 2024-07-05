July 5 UPDATE – Spill at Stoney Creek – Cleanup of Firefighting Foam

Abbotsford – Early Thursday July 4, the City of Abbotsford activated an Emergency Operations Centre to address the spill that occurred at Stoney Creek when it was discovered that firefighting foam was accidentally released from a disconnected hose and entered the storm drain and the waterway. Phos-Chek®, a commonly utilized class A/B firefighting foam, was the product involved in the spill. The City of Abbotsford continues to work closely with both the Ministry of Environment and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada to ensure a spill impacting Stoney Creek is fully contained and remediated.

The City of Abbotsford has also contracted with Quantum Murray Environmental, a leading Canadian environmental and industrial services company, to create and implement a treatment plan to respond to the spill. This work includes installing special fencing to restrict access to the area from fish and other waterborne species and reroute fresh water. Fish and other water species will be monitored to further minimize any impact.

A water treatment system is being set up at the park where water quality will be continuously monitored and treated. It will operate 24 hours a day and will take over the water testing and the vacuum and flush trucks removing remaining residue. Quantum Murray Environmental advises that this process is a common practice utilized by communities across Canada.

Local First Nations have been advised of the situation and the City is working closely with them. The City is asking residents to please stay away from the area while the clean-up crews are working and the water treatment facility operates, and to keep pets out of the area.

Anyone believing they have symptoms related to an exposure to a chemical or toxin in the environment should seek medical attention by contacting their medical professional or local hospital.