Chiefs Coach Andrew Shaw Heads Down The Highway to Abbotsford Canucks

Chilliwack/Abbotsford – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce that 2023/2024 Associate Coach Andrew Shaw has accepted a position as Video Coach for the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

“While taking the next step in my coaching journey is exciting, it is difficult to move on from a first-class organization,” said Andrew Shaw. “I am grateful for the experiences and relationships built over the last five years. The Chiefs’ strength lies in its people. I’m indebted to the players and staff, especially Brian Maloney, who provided me with countless opportunities and an endless amount of mentorship over the years.”

Starting with his hometown team for the 2019/2020 season, Shaw spent his time tagging game films. He quickly exceeded expectations with his work ethic and attention to detail. Andrew was then added as a coach on the penalty kill, where he soon moved on to take over the PK. Which has proven to be stronger with him in the lead.

Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney says that he is proud of the growth and success he has witnessed Shaw have over the years, both in and out of the rink.

“Andrew came to us as a young local kid carrying tons of knowledge. He was good at listening and wanted to learn,” continued Brian. “So many coaches are stubborn and stuck in their ways, but Shaw was willing to adapt and improve.”

Over his last 5 seasons with the team, Andrew had a key role in implementing a new video and statistical system. Leaving a lasting impression on our players and organization.

“We are happy he has the opportunity to continue to grow his skills, doing what he does best” added Maloney “We wish Andrew, his wife Kait and son Ty all the best down the road in Abby.”