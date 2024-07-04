UPDATE – City of Abbotsford Cleaning Up Firefighting Foam – Accidental Spill Into Stoney Creek

Abbotsford – UPDATE from the City of Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford working closely with both the Ministry of Environment and Fisheries and Oceans Canada to ensure the spill impacting Stoney Creek is immediately contained and remediated. The spill resulted from firefighting foam being accidentally released from a disconnected hose and entering the storm drain and the waterway.

The City takes this incident very seriously and is taking steps to ensure that this cannot happen again. Public access to the creek has been restricted at the site, as vacuum and flush trucks are working on the storm system to remove remaining residue.

Signage and caution tape have been put up and staff are onsite notifying people walking in the area. Residents are asked to please stay away from the area while clean-up crews are working and keep pets away.

ORIGINAL STORY – Some locals call it a soapy smell. City of Abbotsford crews are working to clean up and find the cause of a spill that looks like soap suds. This is on Stoney Creek above Laburnum.

Resident Dawn Owen told FVN: The guy that posted the video said no but his skin was tingling after. He thought herbicide. He called a few places including 911 for a toxic environmental spill On the post that’s just a screen shot someone said they city was doing something with the drains and their toilets and sinks backed up. Supposedly, they thought this spill was coming down from Laburnum where the city was.

Another Facebook posting claimed the City was cleaning “caustic matter”.

