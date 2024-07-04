Canada West Releases 2024-25 Basketball Schedule for UFV, TWU and Other Schools

Fraser Valley ( with files from Canada West/UFV Athletics) – Canada West basketball fans, mark your calendars! Another season of CW hoops is set to tip-off Oct. 31. Canada West has officially released its ’24-25 basketball schedule, featuring a 12 week regular season and each team playing 20 regular season games.

Women’s Basketball – Last year’s CW bronze medalists, the UFV Cascades, look to bring more hardware back to the Fraser Valley. They’ll take on Victoria at home on Nov. 22 and 23 in a rematch of last year’s bronze medal game.

Men’s Basketball – Victoria opens their season on the road at Trinity Western on Nov. 1, followed by their home opener against UFV on Nov. 2.

This year’s men’s and women’s schedules will follow the format changes announced by the conference last October, featuring two divisions with a 20-game slate that places an increased focus on regional rivalries.

Playoffs will revert back to a multi-site format in 2024-25. The top seven teams from the Prairie Division and the top five teams from the BC Division will advance to the postseason based on their league standing using win/loss record. All postseason games will be single elimination.

The top four seeds will host play-in round and quarterfinal matches on Feb. 21 and 22. Semifinals will take place Feb. 28/March 1, with the Canada West gold medal games set for March 7 or 8.

All roads lead to Vancouver with UBC set to host the 2025 U SPORTS men’s and women’s basketball championships at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre and War Memorial Gym. The women’s event begins March 13, with the men’s draw starting March 14. The national championship finals will be played on March 16. ​