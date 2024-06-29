Chilliwack Jets Looking for Billets for 2024-25 Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets are in desperate need of Billet Families for the remainder of the season. If you are at all interested in the benefits of becoming a Billet or know someone who can help, please email sales@chilliwackjets.com

Being a billet takes sensitivity and patience. You must understand that the player is away from their family and that this player is a unique individual, and that getting used to a new environment can be tough. The best way to overcome this awkward transition is for you to share your lifestyle in a positive, safe, and caring manner.

What the Host Family provides:

• A private bedroom and closet (and/or private or basement suite).

• Nutritious meals and a place to call home.

• A patient, caring, positive and friendly home atmosphere.

• The same guidance and attention you would want for your children

What the Host Family receives:

• A monthly stipend for each player housed – up to $600/mo.

• Season Tickets – with all the perks! to all Jets home games for everyone in the immediate family living in the household.

• Invitation to the Year End Banquet and other team events throughout the year.

• First-hand knowledge of events and happenings with the Chilliwack Jets.