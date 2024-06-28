Skip to content

CBC Report on Why Chilliwack is Booming – Includes Mayor Ken Popove, Former MLA Barry Penner, Realtor Sarah Toop and FVN’s Don Lehn (VIDEO)

Chilliwack (with files from CBC) – Recently, CBC Reporter Baneet Braich went to Chilliwack to explore why a small city, that is often overlooked, is suddenly booming.

Looking at “the Wack” from various perspectives. Cost of housing, transportation, small town living as opposed to Vancouver, property taxes, family friendly atmosphere.

Mayor Ken Popove was up front about the challenges of the “boom” in one of Canada’s fastest growing cities.

Realtor Sarah Toop noted the jump in housing prices.

Former MLA Barry Penner on livability.

FVN’s Don Lehn on the re-birth of downtown ie District 1881.

2024 Screenshot CBC June Report on Chilliwack’s Growth – FVN’s Don Lehn

