Abbotsford Drug War Survivors Protest Camp Starts at Babich Park

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Drug War Survivors (DWS) are supporting the residents of the Gladys Road Encampment who have relocated to Babich Park to establish a protest camp.

From their media release , they claim that this action is a direct response to the City of Abbotsford’s continued inaction concerning the urgent need for housing solutions for its displaced citizens.



The protest camp, supported by DWS peer staff from a resource trailer, aims to bring attention to the critical lack of designated legal camping spaces for the unhoused community. Despite multiple efforts to engage with the City and request appropriate spaces, there has been no viable solution offered.

As of Friday June 21, 2024, 52 individuals were residing in the Gladys encampment, highlighting the severe housing crisis in Abbotsford. BC Housing has indicated there are not enough shelter spaces to accommodate all individuals being offered shelter, as of this release there are only 10 shelter beds available within the city. Homelessness in Abbotsford has skyrocketed, increasing by 169% from 2014 to 2023, with 406 individuals counted as homeless in March

2023 and we know this statistic continues to climb. This exacerbates the urgency for the City to act.

We recognize and empathize with the frustration and concerns of the residents in the surrounding Babich Park neighborhood. The presence of the encampment underscores the dire need for immediate action from the City.

The community’s safety, peace, and enjoyment of the park are important, and we share the residents’ desire for a swift resolution.

The Abbotsford Drug War Survivors are asking the city for two things. Designate and Develop Legal Camping Spaces and Provide Sustainable Housing Solutions.