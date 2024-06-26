CANCELLED – Neil Young and Crazy Horse:Love Earth Tour – Deer Lake Park in Burnaby – July 22 and 23 (VIDEO)

Los Angles/Vancouver – JUNE 26 UPDATE – Neil Young and Crazy Horse:Love Earth Tour – Deer Lake Park in Burnaby has been Canceled.

In a terse social meeting posting as well as on Ticketmaster, On June 26, both concerts in Burnaby at Deer Lake Park – July 22 and 23 have been cancelled. Heath reasons were cited.

Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.

RBC Rock The Park has received unfortunate news that the Neil Young with Crazy Horse tour has been cancelled for the remaining of the summer.

A note from Neil Youngs camp:

“LOVE EARTH TOUR BREAK: The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far. GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!

When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.

We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is #1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you…. and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy. Love Earth.“

FEBRUARY 29 ORIGINAL STORY – During the height of COVID, Neil Young refused to tour citing health concerns for his fans.

He is back on the road !

Live Nation British Columbia and Live Nation Concerts presents Neil Young and Crazy Horse:Love Earth Tour – Deer Lake Park in Burnaby – Tuesday July 23.

