B.C. Country Music Association (BCCMA) Hall of Fame Show in Mission – October 5

Surrey/Mission – Several Industry & Country music makers will be honoured with a Hall of Fame Induction this Fall at the B.C. Country Music Association (BCCMA) Hall of Fame show in Mission.

The BCCMA is proud to announce its 2024 Hall of Fame inductees: One Horse Blue, Alibi, Geoff Dueck, Linda Corscadden, Nicole Hyette, Jim Byrnes, Lisa Brokop, Patricia Conroy, David Wills, Tony Rudner, The Cruzeros and Rob Pattee.

The BCCMA, is taking an exciting approach to the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with its presentation of the BCCMA Hall of Fame Show October 5th, 2024 at Mission, B.C.’s Clarke Theatre (33700 Prentis Ave, Mission, B.C.)

The doors open at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 3 p.m. This year marks the 38th year since the first induction of Ray McAuley into the BCCMA Hall of Fame – the perfect time to bring together the past and the present.

Support of this show not only pays tribute to these invaluable champions of B.C. Country Music history, but also gives back to help the BC Country Music Association educate the country musicians and industry builders of tomorrow. Current President Cassandra Smith (4 year term), and past President Linda Corscadden (16 year term) are working together on this long awaited show. Being that we have not had a Hall of Fame show since 2016, this year’s show has an incredible amount of history and legacy of country music in British Columbia.

It is always exciting to come together for our country music community.” says current President, Cassandra Smith ” Our team is working on a fantastic show and celebration!” The contributions of this year’s inductees were, and are, paramount to the ongoing tradition and success in all areas of country music in B.C.,” said retired past President Linda Corscadden. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring you a show honouring these pioneers and it’s going to be the best show yet.” Performances by Patricia Conroy, Lisa Brokop, Jim Byrnes and more to come.

Tickets for the BCCMA Hall of Fame Show are on sale now!