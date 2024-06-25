IIO Clears Abbotsford Police After 2023 Accidental Death of Man Threatening Self Harm

Surrey/Abbotsford — The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has now completed its investigation into the death of a man in Abbotsford (IIO 2024-022).

Members of the Abbotsford Police Department responded to a December 30, 2023 call from a person reporting that their friend, a man, may be considering self-harm. The following day (December 31, 2023), the man was found deceased at his home.

On February 1, 2024, the IIO was notified of the police contact and man’s death by the person who called police. An investigation was launched to determine what role, if any, police action or inaction may have played in the man’s death.

The evidence shows that police and a mental health professional found and spoke to the man the same day the caller reported their concerns (December 30, 2023). Following the mental health professional’s assessment, they determined that the man did not meet the criteria to be apprehended under the Mental Health Act. The man was given a ride home where he resided with a family member who was present.

Medical information obtained during the IIO investigation shows that the death appears to have been accidental.

The Interim Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including phone records, medical information, and police reports – and determined that there is no connection between police action or inaction and the man’s tragic death. Available information confirms that there were no reasonable grounds for the man to have been apprehended on December 30.

The IIO investigation is now concluded.