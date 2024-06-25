Boat Launch Challenges at Dewdney Regional Park

Dewdney/Hatzic – (FVRD) – Changing river and climate conditions are making it increasingly challenging to launch at Dewdney Regional Park, especially during low tide and times of low water conditions. This summer, Dewdney Regional Park will continue to be open to all users from 7AM until sunset.



While there will be no parking attendant on-site and no parking fees, the park will remain open to the public for general use, including boat launching, picnics, and dog walking. Boaters are encouraged to be aware of changing water levels and conditions before attempting to launch at their own risk.



A study of the boat launch is underway to determine options for improvements and continued future use. Send park related maintenance concerns to parks@fvrd.ca or phone 604-702-5000.

2024 Dewdney Regional Park Boat Launch – FVRD