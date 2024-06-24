Canada West Releases Soccer Schedule for Men’s and Women’s Squads – UFV and TWU

Fraser Valley – Canada West soccer is officially set to return in late August.

The conference has unveiled its 2024 soccer slate, with the men’s schedule kicking off Aug. 23 and women’s action starting Aug. 29.

The regular season will run through Oct. 20, with playoff action beginning Oct. 25.

The women’s playoffs will feature a quarterfinal round from Oct. 25 to 27, followed by a “Final Four” format taking place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, hosted by the highest remaining Prairie Division seed.

Meanwhile, the men’s postseason will see quarterfinal and semifinal action take place Oct. 25 to 27, followed by the gold medal game to be played between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. The championship will be hosted by the highest remaining seed in the Pacific Division.

U SPORTS nationals are set for Nov. 7 to 10 with the men’s tournament taking place at Ontario Tech in Oshawa, Ont., and the women’s championship hosted by Dalhousie in Halifax, N.S. ​

