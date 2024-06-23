2024 Village Classic Car Show – Sunday June 23 NOTE PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Chilliwack – The annual ritual of when the classics take over the streets of Chiliwack.

The 2024 Village Classic Car Show in Downtown Chilliwack on Sunday June 23rd from 10am to 3PM.

Local business sponsor Stone’s Speed Shop will be having their T-shirts for sale again this year, but make sure you stop by early to get one, they sell out pretty quickly.

There’s plenty of brew pubs, shops & restaurants open for service! The Downtown Chilliwack Community Market is happening on Mill Street! Live Bands! Kids’ Fun Centre at Main Street Church! AND plenty of food trucks.

P. S. Don’t miss the B.C. Delorean Movie Car Experience. British Columbia DeLorean Time Machine + Other Movie Cars

1. Road closures throughout downtown Chiliiwack begin at 6:30 AM. Please see the map below in the pictures section.



2. Car registration takes place starting at 7 AM Sunday morning at the intersection of Yale Road and Princess Avenue. 10.00 per vehicle. First 500 will receive a dash plaque.



3. The event opens to the public at 10 AM and continues until 3 PM.



4. Along with the unique, locally owned Downtown merchants who will be open show day…we also have a variety of food trucks in Central Park just one block north of five corners. You will also find a beer garden and one of two @ChiliiwackFord entertainment stages.

Live music with the The Lounge Hounds 11:30 – 2:30 pm



5. At five corners in the heart of downtown Chiliiwack, you will find the second entertainment stage, and our host sponsor, Fortins underneath the clock tower.



Live Music with Stan Giles Band 11:30 – 2:30 pm



6. At five corners, you will also see the @BCDeLorean movie car experience along with our cohost sponsor, Stones Speed Shop. District 1881 will feature cars in their alleyways.



7. On Main Street you will find an assortment of vendors and the family fun zone located in the main street church. The fun zone is open from 11 am till 3 pm.



8. Trophy presentations for the 20+ sponsor trophies will take place at five corners at 2:30 PM.