Island 22 Gatehouse Open for Summer on June 24

Island 22 – NOTE – Due to the recent fire of two outhouse facilities, there are no public outhouse facilities available at the equestrian office area until further notice. Thank you for your understanding. Island 22 Regional Park remains open to visitors.

Island 22 gatehouse opens on Monday June 24 and will be open until October 27, 2024. The park is open 6AM-sunset.

Parking fees are in place to offset the cost of security being on site during our busiest part of the year. Passes are available at the gatehouse and the rates are as follows:

✔️Vehicle – $5
✔️Vehicle season pass – $25
✔️Vehicle towing a horse/boat trailer – $10
✔️Vehicle towing a horse/boat trailer season pass – $50
✔️Commercial vehicle towing a boat trailer season pass – $100

More information available at: https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/main/parks-recreation/parks-trails/island-22.html

