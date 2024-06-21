Gallery 7 Auditions for C.S. Lewis Adventure, “Prince Caspian” – June 25

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre is pleased to announce that auditions for its November production of Prince Caspian, adapted for the stage by Damien Atkins from the novel by C.S. Lewis, will be held on June 25th at the theatre’s rehearsal hall in Abbotsford. Prince Caspian will be the first mainstage production of the theatre’s 2024-2025 “Under Pressure” theatre season.

“We’re excited to journey back to the world of Narnia,” explains Managing Artistic Director, Ken Hildebrandt. “This fantastical adventure tells an entertaining and thought-provoking story of courage, hope and strength of character. The cast and crew of this production will be treated to an artistically challenging and hugelly fulfilling experience as they share this magical story with Fraser Valley audiences.”

The Pevensie children are travelling by train when they are suddenly and magically transported back to the fantastical world of Narnia. Over a thousand years have passed since their last visit, and war once again consumes the land. The children join forces with Prince Caspain to defeat the evil King Miraz to restore peace and freedom to the kingdom.

Prince Caspian will be directed by Gabe Kirkley. Kirkley, a director and actor, as well as a sound & lighting designer, graduated from UFV with a degree in History and Theatre. Past directing credits include A Tale of Two Cities, Dinner with Friends and The Magician’s Nephew.

Auditions are open to all performers ages 14 & up and will be held on June 25th starting at 6:00 PM at Gallery 7 Theatre’s Rehearsal Hall, #100 – 34595 3rd Avenue, Abbotsford. For more information and to register, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940. Those interested in volunteering behind the scenes are also encouraged to contact the theatre.