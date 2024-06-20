UFV Receiving $193K For Additional Adult Based Education and English Language Pathways Program

Victoria/ Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley is receiving over $193K in tuition-free Adult Basic Education and English Language pathway program funding for 2024-2025.

For more about StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/jobs-and-training

The Adult Basic Education and English Language Learning pathways program was launched in 2022 to provide tailored support for people who need upgrading to pursue in-demand jobs. For the 2024-25 year, the Province is investing $3.5 million to support 22 pathways at 12 public post-secondary institutions and the Native Education College. This is in addition to the variety of Adult Basic Education and English language learning programs available throughout the province, which became tuition-free in 2017.

This funding provides tailored opportunities for domestic students to acquire the prerequisites they need in English, math, science and biology to access high-priority career programs, including health care, early childhood education, skilled trades and technology, all at no cost. Specific pathways at each institution also offer unique approaches to reflect their region, student population and programming. For example, institutions may customize their pathways to meet the needs of Indigenous students, students living in rural areas or students who are new to Canada.

The pathways program sets students up for success in high-demand career programs by supporting their transition to post-secondary education and skills training. Institutions help students integrate into post-secondary life, tailor offerings to students’ target careers or disciplines and provide career guidance and additional academic supports.