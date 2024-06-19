Chilliwack RCMP Seek Info on Camp River Road Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Chilliwack – Investigation continues into the fatal collision that claimed the life of a 49-year-old motorcyclist in Chilliwack last Thursday evening .

On June 13, 2024 at approximately 7:40 pm, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Camp River Road. Officers arrived and found paramedics tending to the rider, along with civilians who were first on scene and provided first-aid.

Tragically, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be contributing factors in this collision and the incident is still under investigation.

“On behalf of the Chilliwack RCMP, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the deceased. This was a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the victim’s family,” says Cpl. Mike Sabulsky, Chilliwack RCMP

Anyone with information related to this collision that has not yet been shared with the police is asked to please contact the Chilliwack Detachment at 604-792-4611 and reference file 2024-24228.