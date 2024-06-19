Abbotsford Canucks Sign Captain to a Two Year Extension

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced Wednesday that the club has signed forward and team captain Chase Wouters to a two-year contract extension through the end of the 2025-26 AHL season.

“Chase has been an integral part of growing and maintaining the culture we want here in Abbotsford,” said Johnson. “His contributions on and off the ice are a testament to both his abilities and his character. We are thrilled that Chase has committed to leading this team and continuing to develop within our organization.”

Wouters, 24, has spent the entirety of his professional career with Abbotsford to date, having joined the club during its inaugural season in 2021-22. He has served as captain for the past two seasons, and is Abbotsford’s franchise leader in all-time regular season games played (196), postseason games played (14) and postseason penalty minutes (21).

The 6-0, 185-pound centre has been the recipient of the club’s “Man of the Year Award” in back-to-back seasons (2022-23 and 2023-24) as Abbotsford’s nominee for the AHL’s Yanick Dupré Memorial Award for his outstanding contributions to his local community and charitable organizations. Wouters has notably volunteered with the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society, visited patients at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, championed the Abbotsford Canucks KidsPlay Skate, and supported countless other charitable and non-profit organizations in the Fraser Valley.

“I’m incredibly thrilled to return to Abbotsford for another two years,” said Wouters. “It’s a true honour to extend this journey alongside the amazing teammates, fans and staff. I’m looking forward to seeing them all soon.”

A native of Lloydminster, Alberta, Wouters originally joined the organization by signing a one-year AHL contract on July 22, 2021. Wouters was acquired as a free agent after completing his overage major junior campaign with the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League. In a combined eight seasons between Saskatoon and Abbotsford, he has served five seasons as captain of his team.