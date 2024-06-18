Harman Bhangu – BC Conservative Candidate for Langley-Abbotsford in the October 19 Provincial Election

Langley/Abbotsford – Harman Bhangu has been named the BC Conservative Candidate for Langley-Abbotsford in the October 19 Provincial Election.

From the Conservative BC Website:

Harman Bhangu is honoured to be a first-generation Canadian, born at Surrey Memorial Hospital to an immigrant family that sacrificed their past lives for the liberty and freedoms of our great nation. Langley is Harman’s home, and he is deeply committed to understanding and addressing the unique issues and needs of its residents while advocating for common sense in British Columbia.

Professional Life

With fifteen years of experience in the heavy-load trucking industry, Harman has gained firsthand insight into the challenges posed by government waste and increased taxes. As an aggregate hauler, he handles operations and bids for contracts, playing a crucial role in the construction of the infrastructure and amenities that benefit the community.