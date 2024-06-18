Children’s Day at 2024 Harrison Festival – Wednesday July 17

Harrison Hot Springs : In the midst of the 10 day Harrison Festival of the Arts, the Harrison Festival Society is delighted to announce its “festival within a festival”, Children’s Day. This fun and artistically inspired event will take place from 11am until 4pm on Wednesday July 17, in and around the Memorial Hall in Harrison Hot Springs.

As always, the day will include a range of hands-on activities and presentations, including indoor and outdoor concerts, crafts, a climbing wall, theatre games, and a tiny tots area. This year there will also be mural painting.

The indoor feature performer in Harrison’s Memorial Hall will be Bobs and Lolo. Bobs and Lolo are the duo of Lorraine Pond (Lolo) and Robyn Hardy (Bobs). The beloved Children’s duo are five-time JUNO nominated singer-songwriters, and the creators and stars of the upbeat, musical preschool series “Sing, Dance and Play with Bobs & LoLo”. Recently named Canada’s Favourite Kids’ Entertainer in a nationwide poll by CBC Music, this dynamic duo is dedicated to connecting children to nature with music, movement and make-believe. They launched their performing career back in 2003, and since then have recorded multiple CDs and received numerous awards. Acclaimed for their energetic and interactive live performances, Bobs & LoLo are sure to have young audiences on their feet, singing and dancing along before the last song is done.

Outside the Memorial there will be performances by Fraser Valley fiddle sensations Twin Embers and Vancouver-based clown Melissa Aston, otherwise known as Cosmo.

Check www.harrisonfestival.com for more details. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate and are very accessible at six dollars.