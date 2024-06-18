Chiefs Get Their Goalie from Victoria

Chilliwack/Victoria – The Chilliwack Chiefs have acquired 2006-born goalie, Owen Bresson, from the Victoria Grizzlies in exchange for ‘05 forward, Stone Rolston.

The Nova Scotia-born goalie spent his first season in the BCHL with the Grizzlies, where he played 29 games with a save average of 0.914%. Owen came out of the 2023/24 season with 18 wins and 11 losses, 4 of those wins being in shootouts.

“We were able to add a really good young goalie that has already proven himself in this league.” Head Coach and General Manager, Brian Maloney said this morning. “I know Owen is excited for the opportunity to push himself and prove that he can be an outstanding goalie in this league, earning an NCAA scholarship. The Chiefs are excited to give him that opportunity.”

Standing tall at 6’3, the seventeen-year-old goalie will take up a lot of space in the net while adding a level of experience and maturity that is well beyond his years.

“I’m extremely excited for this next step in my journey and having the opportunity to become a Chief. Chilliwack has been a great team and is an outstanding organization.” Said Bresson. “I cannot wait to get started in Chilliwack and win some games!”

The Chiefs thank Stone Rolston for his hard work and dedication, on and off the ice this season