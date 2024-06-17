UPDATE – Exterior of Medical Building Near Chilliwack Hospital Damage by Fire – Started in Hedging and Landscaping Next to Building

Chilliwack – Around Lunch time Sunday June 16, Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 45000 block of Hodgins Avenue. This is a medical building across from Chillwack General Hospital.

Thirty firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6. Initial arriving crews reported seeing visible smoke at the rear of an office complex. Upon further investigation it was determined that cedar hedging and landscaping on the exterior of the building had caught fire and the fire had extended up the wood siding of the structure.

The Commander called for a second alarm, and crews quickly began an offensive fire attack while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control. Firefighters effectively contained and extinguished the fire, confining it to the exterior of the building, which suffered minor fire and damage.

No one was hurt and Chilliwack Fire department is investigating the fire to determine cause.

2024 CHWK Fire Medical Building June 16 – Julie Hiscock – Facebook – Supplied



