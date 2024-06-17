Fraser Valley Aces 2024-25 Main ID Camp – July 20 and 21

Sardis – The Fraser Valley Aces Hockey Academy Main ID Camp for this upcoming 2024/25 Season before teams are locked in. Tryouts will be at a discounted $75 rate. Tryouts are set for July 20th & July 21st at Sardis Sports Complex.

Each player will be guaranteed 2 ice sessions. Sessions will start with a warmup followed by a game. They are no longer accepting goaltenders to signup as they have committed to everyone already this season. The Aces are encouraging all U16 and U18 players to tryout. Post tryouts players will be given an Exit Interview and potentially awarded with a player contract.

Visit www.fvaces.com for more information. Click the “Register Now” button on the right side of the website to signup. Limited spot’s available.