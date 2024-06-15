Funnel Cloud Over Chilliwack (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – It’s not everyday you see a funnel cloud over the Fraser Valley. It was seen in Sumas Washington as well.

That’s exactly what happened on Saturday afternoon (June 15).

Just after 3PM, a series of Thunderstorm advisories were issued by Environment Canada. They were dropped an hour later. Serious water pooling along Highway 1 between Prest and the Harrison Agassiz Turnoff was reported around 445PM.

This day was one for the books for June as there was snow on the Coquihalla,hail in Surrey and White Rock and the funnel cloud over the Eastern part of the Fraser Valley.

From Jessica Babineau on Good Life in Chilliwack: That was a wild storm, with a funnel cloud to boot! Watched it from and dissipate, then form again!

More to come.

2024 Jessica Babineau on Good Life in Chilliwack June 15 Funnel Cloud over Yarrow/Chilliwack

2024 Bill Jackson Good Life in Chilliwack – Funnel Cloud