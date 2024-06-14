5 cms of Weekend Snow on the Coquihalla, Highway 3, OK Connector

Fraser Valley/Coquihalla/Highway 3 – A special weather statement from Environment Canada:

Potential for snow for the mountain passes on the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector, Allison Pass, Kootenay Pass, Rogers Pass.

This is from Saturday to Sunday with Snowfall accumulation trace to 5 cm.

An upper low will bring a cool airmass to the BC Interior this weekend. The colder air along with occasionally heavy precipitation means the mountain passes can expect some snow through the weekend. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.