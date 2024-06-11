Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning Back at Skagit Valley Provincial Park

Hope – Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning took to social media to update that access was restored in time to be back in Skagit Valley Provincial Park for their much-anticipated Skagit Camp.

Each year they deliver a free environmental education program to every class throughout SD78 from Pre K to grade 6, with the grade 6 program being this fabulous culmination of each year’s learning into an overnight camping experience to maximize the impact and the focus on place-based learning.

Huge thank you to everyone who helps make this possible including funding partner Skagit Environmental Endowment Commission , Bruce from Fraser Cascade Mountain School (part of SD78) for helping to coordinate and manage everything, Kim and her team from Camp Squeah for keeping everyone fed, and of ourse the enthusiastic educators for teaching each day (plus guest educator this year – the fabulous AJ from the park!).

NOTE: Kids not included in these photos for privacy but an album will soon be sent to the schools, so parents and teachers will be able to see them.