Nominations are Open for the 2024 Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and the Abbotsford News are welcoming nominations for the 28th annual Business Excellence Awards. This year, two new categories have been added to the awards to highlight the success of Indigenous-led businesses and young professionals.
The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and Abbotsford News will recognize outstanding organizations and individuals in Abbotsford that strive for excellence in our community. Nominations are open until September 20th at 5pm PST.
“The past year has brought challenges for small business, and yet there is so much resiliency and community spirit to celebrate,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “This year’s Business Excellence awards present an opportunity to showcase innovation and spotlight the handwork and perseverance of small business owners across sectors. We can’t wait to celebrate with our community!”
“The Abbotsford News has a 100-year history working alongside the business community and believe in the importance of recognizing their efforts,” said Carly Fergson, Group Publisher Blackpress. “The Business Excellence Awards have seen thousands of local businesses nominated over the years with hundreds awarded for excellence.”
The categories for this year’s awards are as follows:
- Home-based Business Excellence,
- Tourism Excellence
- Manufacturing and Production Excellence
- Consumer Services Excellence
- Indigenous Business of The Year
- Agriculture & Agri-business Excellence
- Entrepreneur of the year
- Non-profit Organization of the year
- Business of doing good
- New Business of the year
- Established business of the year
- Company of young professionals and entrepreneurs
The public is encouraged to nominate businesses that push innovation, growth, and leadership in our community. Nominations are open until September 20th at 6:00pm PST and will be reviewed by a panel of community leaders. The awards will be presented on November 14th for a reception at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre.
For more information on each category and to nominate a business visit:
https://abbotsfordchamber.com/events/excellence-awards .
FYI
- Any business, individual, or organization operating in Abbotsford can be nominated.
- Nominations are welcomed by anybody in our community. Public and Chamber members alike.
- Nominations are open until September 20th, 2024, until 6:00 PM PST.
- Submissions can be made online, sent to events@abbotsfordchambers.com, or mailed to 207-32900 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford BC, V2S 5A1