Abbotsford – Abbotsford Resident Sasha Anzulovich always knew something wasn’t quite right with her health. Then she received the diagnosis.

MS. Multiple Sclerosis.

It has also taken an emotional toll on her fiance as well.

From GoFundMe (link is here):

Hi, my name is Sasha Anzulovich and I’m fundraising for assistance for 2-3 weeks. I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when I was 21, although I showed clear symptoms when I was 16, and I had no idea what it was. I just knew that it was bad. I tried multiple disease modifying treatments until my neurologist encouraged me to try Lemtrada. Lemtrada is a kind of chemotherapy that attacks the white blood cells of your body, the goal is to grow new white blood cells that are not damaged and will not attack my brain and spinal cord. This is an incredibly unpredictable disease and the only way to estimate a relapse or attack is the level of stress one is going through. Because of the intensity of the recovery of the treatment, I will be completely debilitated for it at least a month. I will not be able to fulfil any of my daily living activities, particularly because I suffer from several other illnesses. One of these illnesses is hypothyroidism, I had a thyroidectomy March 8 of last year, the recovery from which I don’t doubt contributed toward my coming out of remission. I was in remission for seven years and to come out of that is quite frightening. My quality of life has gone down significantly since having my thyroid removed, it’s been over a year and I still need assistance, so I know recovery from Lemtrada is going to completely debilitate me. I have someone who can help but they cannot afford to miss the amount of work they will need to miss to assist me and I have no one else. I’ve searched for resources quite hard and I cannot find anything and the things I will need help with are quite intimate. So, I am just praying you can donate anything, literally anything, to help me reach the goal so I can get the assistance I will need for recovery. Recovery from this treatment is quite important, if I don’t do it right my body won’t recover as it needs to. This leads me to you and I hope something in my story has resonated with you, I am completely helpless and my chances of a smooth recovery are quite literally in your hands. So, I hope you can find it in your heart to help me and donate, and share this page with someone you know. Thank you for the time you took to read this sorry and thank you if you can donate anything at all!