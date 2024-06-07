Merritt RCMP Searching for Ron Karlson – Breach of Probation

Merritt – Merritt RCMP are looking for Ron Karlson, who is wanted for failing to comply with his probation and release order.

Ron Karlson is described as:

Male

37-years-old

5’9” tall (175 cm)

170 lbs (77 kg)

Black hair

Brown eyes

“Cross” tattoo on his left hand, tattoo on his right hand and neck.

It’s not known if the suspect is in the Fraser Valley.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ron Karlson, please contact the Merritt RCMP 250-378-4262, or Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.