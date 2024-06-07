UPDATE – AbbyPD Search for Missing 65 Year Old Man Rowing on Sumas River near McDonald Park – Please Don’t Interfere With The Search

Abbotsford – On Wednesday evening (June 5, 2024,@ 6:30PM) Abbotsford Police Department responded to a reported missing rower last seen paddling in the Sumas River area along the 39000 block of Quadling Rd. (McDonald Park / No 3. Rd area).

Upon receiving the report, responding officers and a range of activated resources conducted an extensive search of the area.

The missing 65-year-old male rower was not located upon initial attendance despite assistance from RCMP’s Air 1 Police Helicopter, attending Search and Rescue personnel, Abby Fire Rescue Services, EHS, and a deployed boat to assist with the search yesterday evening.

The search is ongoing, and we are consulting with the RCMP’s dive team to determine whether their services may be utilized in conjunction with the other efforts of the search.

FRIDAY JUNE 7 UPDATE from AbbyPD – The missing rower is still outstanding, efforts to locate the missing rower have been continuous with investigators having consulted with the RCMP’s Dive-Team Thursday who may be utilized to assist in the ongoing search. This investigation is classified as a missing persons investigation and is now in its third day. The area of Sumas River is common to have kayakers and rowers present in and AbbyPD do not receive calls with these circumstances often. AbbyPD understand the public’s curiosity and willingness to assist in the search, however we strongly urge the public not to put themselves at risk in the attempt to search for the missing person in the area. AbbyPD have all available resources deployed who are experts in their field.

AbbyPD File: 24-22945