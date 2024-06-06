2024 Spring Radio Ratings for Vancouver – CKNW, Virgin, Move and the Fox Hold Key Demos

Vancouver (with files from David Bray/Broadcast Dialogue) – This may surprise some people, but Radio remains consistently popular with an average weekly reach of 84% for Canadians A12+. Perhaps reflective of the work from home trend, in-home listening represents 52% of tuning, while out of home represents 48%. We should note that, for Canadians, 10% of radio consumption comes from AM/FM live radio streaming. Let’s forge on.

The new PPM release from Numeris completes the 13-week period covering Feb. 26, 2024-May 26, 2024. Let’s look at the five PPM markets.

David Bray is President of Bray & Partners Communications. His synopsis of Vancouver:

Vancouver: CKNW grabs the #1 spot for A12+ with a 13.2% share of hours tuned (down from 13.7%). Taking the top spot for F25-54 is 94.5 Virgin Radio with 19.7% (up from 16.8%) share, followed by Move 103.5 at 15.9%. CFOX holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering a 15.2% share and out in front for M18-34 with a 15.9% share of hours tuned. When it comes to women 18-34, The Fox is also #1 with an impressive 24.6%.

CKNW has recently retained the rights for the CFL’s BC Lions radio broadcasts. That will be reflected in the Summer ratings.

NOTE Vancouver has four ratings periods every year. The Fraser Valley’s two largest markets, Abbotsfod and Chilliwack only have one per year ( in the fall).