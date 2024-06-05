BUSINESS – Applications Open for Women’s Leadership Council, a New Initiative from the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce (ACOC) announced the launch of a new initiative to address inclusion and workforce barriers with the Women’s Leadership Council (WLC).

The WLC will work to elevate and enable women in the workplace by identifying barriers, advocating for women, and working with businesses to implement successful policies that position Abbotsford businesses as Employers of Choice in the Fraser Valley. An online application is available for all eligible participants to apply to participate in the incoming Council.

As part of its initial priorities, the council will hold programs and workshops that help to educate ACOC members on these issues. It will also offer resources to help businesses improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace, as well as actively championing representation on panels at Abbotsford Chamber events.

Chaired by Kim Tamminga, Transformation Business Partner at Marshall Aerospace Canada Inc., the Council will be comprised of leaders across a diversity of careers stages, educational backgrounds, and industries.

“At the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, we work to continuously champion, unite and advocate for our diverse business community. The Chamber has prioritised gender inclusion at the Board leadership level and across its operations and programs. We believe the initiatives of the WLC will help us to advocate more effectively for the economic competitiveness of our City by ensuring we can spotlight the leaders and ideas that are shaping it,” says Alex Mitchell, CEO of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce.

“A successful economy without female representation is not achievable in the 21st century.” said Kim Tamminga, Chair of the WLC. “We need to do more than just ensure we, as businesses, look at how women in our workplaces drive businesses to success. We need to begin the conversation about how to enable women in the workplace through programs that address the many barriers women face in the paid economy.”

WLC Application page: https://www.abbotsfordchamber.com/womens-leadership-council/