2024 Mission Folk Music Festival – July 26 to 28

Mission – The Mission Folk Music Festival announced the 2024 lineup of stellar music artists and groups slated to perform at the 37nd annual festival, July 26, 27 and 28 in Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission.

The 2024 festival offers a widely diverse roster of talented artists and groups from across Canada, the US, and beyond. Over 20 acts will perform at daytime stages and on the evening main stage in the park, which overlooks the Fraser River just east of Mission. Weekend passes, single day and evening tickets are on sale now at Early Bird prices. The deadline for purchasing tickets at this discount rate is June 3rd, 2024. On June 4th, ticket prices increase to the Advance rate.

The MFMF’s Artistic Director, Michelle Demers Shaevitz, says:

“We’ve offered folks a passport to a world of music for 37 years, and this summer is no different. We’re excited to invite music lovers from near and far to join us in Fraser River Heritage Park for a weekend full of folk songs, blues riffs, Celtic tunes, Americana sounds, global rhythms and more.

This year we’re thrilled to welcome a diverse collection of singer-songwriters, artists, musicians, dancers, and teachers whose influences are rooted here in Canada and around the world. Audiences will hear Indigenous throat singers and bluegrass musicians, the voices of powerful women, Trinidadian rhythms, Swedish folk tunes – and so much more. Festival-goers can also find their own folk and experience the wonder of crankies, participate in workshops, have family fun with Wee Folks activities, sing out in our Festival Choir and join in a contra dance session.”

2024 LINEUP

Get your passport to a world of music now – Early Bird Weekend, Full Day, and Evening Only Passes on sale now at www.missionfolkmusicfestival.ca

Big Little Lions (BC/OH) | Devin Cuddy Band (ON) | Festival Choir (BC) | Fränder (Sweden/Estonia) | Conor Gains (ON) | Gin and Tall Tales (BC) | Ground Effect (BC) | Hot Damn Scandal (WA) | Jackson Hollow (BC) | Mia Kelly (QC) | Kobo Town (ON/Trinidad) | Graham Lindsey (ON) | Catherine MacLellan (PEI) | Crys Matthews (NC) | Moira & Claire (NS) | Gillian Moranz (BC) | The Marcus Mosely Ensemble (BC) | The Pairs (ON) | Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton (CA) | PIQSIQ (NWT) | Podorythmie (WA) Recychestra with Boris Sichon (BC) | Shauit (QC) | Etienne Siew (BC) | Strong Bow & Wry (BC) | Jesse Waldman & Beau Wheeler (BC) | Young Artist Showcase (BC)