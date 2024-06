Chilliwack – Chilliwack Crusaders is the community rugby society for Chilliwack. They currently offer a men’s team and support the middle and high school rugby teams within Chilliwack. In the future, they hope to expand rugby to include juniors and women’s teams.

Chilliwack Crusaders Club Interest Day is Saturday June 22. If you are interested in rugby but don’t know where to start?

This is a free event. Open to all ages.

Email youthdev@chilliwackrfc.com for more details.

Facebook info is here.