Cycle Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s GoByBike Week – June 3 to 9

Chilliwack – Cycle Chilliwack will once again host Chilliwack’s GoByBike Week (June 3rd to 9th). Don’t forget to register at www.gobybikebc.ca and log your rides for amazing prizes.

Events:

Film Screening at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Monday, June 3rd at 7pm. We will be screening, Dirt Relations and 2 other films. Tickets are $20.00 each and the proceeds are going to: Mémiyelhtel, this program supports Indigenous youth living within the traditional, unceded territory of Stό:lō Nation (specifically Chilliwack).

This event is being co-hosted by Cycle Chilliwack and FVMBA

https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/dirt-relations

Tuesday, June 4 – Group Road Ride – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register

5:45pm – meet & sign waivers (Vedder Park)

6:00pm – feet on pedals

Route- Greendale/Yarrow – Loop approx… 28km

This is a no-drop ride introduction to riding on the road. Not suitable for mountain bikes.

Wednesday, June 5 – Trip Presentation Evening – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to reserve your seat.

Location – Pedal Sport – 6:30pm – doors open (limited seating is available so please email us to reserve your seat)

The Great Divide – Kristin & PL Meindertsma

7:00pm – Welcome/Intro

7:15pm – Presentation Starts

8:00pm – Q & A

8:30 – finish

Extra raffle tickets if you bike to the presentation night

Thursday, June 6 – Group Road Ride – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register

Women’s ONLY 5:45pm – meet & sign waivers (Vedder Park)

6:00pm – feet on pedals

Route- Greendale/Yarrow – Loop approx. 28km

This is a no-drop ride introduction to riding on the road. Not suitable for mountain bikes.

Friday, June 7 – Group Mid-Day E-Bike Ride – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register

Location TBD

Saturday, June 8 – Celebration Station at Tour de Chilliwack/Family Gravel Ride

Celebration Station/Tour de Chilliwack

9:00am – set up

9:00am-3pm

Coast to Canyon Trail (Jesperson Road Pit Stop)

Refreshments

Family Ride – Gravel – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register

1:45pm – meet & sign waivers (Yarrow Community Center parking lot – Community Street)

2:10pm – feet on pedals

This is a no-drop ride at a slow pace. Kid-friendly No strider bikes Bikes need to be suitable for gravel

Sunday, June 9 – Group Gravel Ride – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register

Location TBD