Cycle Chilliwack – Chilliwack’s GoByBike Week – June 3 to 9

Chilliwack – Cycle Chilliwack will once again host Chilliwack’s GoByBike Week (June 3rd to 9th). Don’t forget to register at www.gobybikebc.ca and log your rides for amazing prizes.
Events:
Film Screening at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Monday, June 3rd at 7pm. We will be screening, Dirt Relations and 2 other films. Tickets are $20.00 each and the proceeds are going to: Mémiyelhtel, this program supports Indigenous youth living within the traditional, unceded territory of Stό:lō Nation (specifically Chilliwack).
This event is being co-hosted by Cycle Chilliwack and FVMBA
Tuesday, June 4 – Group Road Ride – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register
5:45pm – meet & sign waivers (Vedder Park)
6:00pm – feet on pedals
Route- Greendale/Yarrow – Loop approx… 28km
This is a no-drop ride introduction to riding on the road. Not suitable for mountain bikes.
Wednesday, June 5 – Trip Presentation Evening – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to reserve your seat.
Location – Pedal Sport – 6:30pm – doors open (limited seating is available so please email us to reserve your seat)
The Great Divide – Kristin & PL Meindertsma
7:00pm – Welcome/Intro
7:15pm – Presentation Starts
8:00pm – Q & A
8:30 – finish
Extra raffle tickets if you bike to the presentation night
Thursday, June 6 – Group Road Ride – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register
Women’s ONLY 5:45pm – meet & sign waivers (Vedder Park)
6:00pm – feet on pedals
Route- Greendale/Yarrow – Loop approx. 28km
This is a no-drop ride introduction to riding on the road. Not suitable for mountain bikes.
Friday, June 7 – Group Mid-Day E-Bike Ride – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register
Location TBD
Saturday, June 8 – Celebration Station at Tour de Chilliwack/Family Gravel Ride
Celebration Station/Tour de Chilliwack
9:00am – set up
9:00am-3pm
Coast to Canyon Trail (Jesperson Road Pit Stop)
Refreshments
Family Ride – Gravel – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register
1:45pm – meet & sign waivers (Yarrow Community Center parking lot – Community Street)
2:10pm – feet on pedals
This is a no-drop ride at a slow pace. Kid-friendly No strider bikes Bikes need to be suitable for gravel
Sunday, June 9 – Group Gravel Ride – email cyclechilliwack@gmail.com to register
Location TBD