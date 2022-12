Agassiz/Rosedale – The ice buildup on the Fraser Rover from the recent snow and ice storm and the deep freeze that accompanied it, has shown that Mother Nature is still the boss.

A number of lcoals that FVN spoke with near the bridge all agreed, they had never seen such an extreme ice build up.

CBC cameraman Ken Leedham (a friend of FVN) was a rather brave soul, climbing onto the ice. (Admitting the FVN reporter was wearing running shoes and Ken had proper footwear).

FVN/Agassiz Rosedale Bridge Ice Jam Dec 30, 2022

