Tydel Foods Christmas Meal Delivery Was Triple Last Years Count

Fraser Valley – This goes to show how much the demand was and how huge the need remains.

Food Security is such an important issue as food costs go through the roof.

Chilliwack based TYDEL Foods ( whose catchment is Abbotsford and the Valley through to the Okanagan) released their final count of free Christmas meals into our community.

Owner Operator Brigida Maddalena Crosbie said the total was 1010 meals.

Last year was 350 meals ( this year was 660 meals more than last year ) – which is a good eye opener as to how much food insecurity is affecting people / families / children.

A special and heartfelt THANK YOU to EVERYONE who donated food , who volunteered their valuable time to make food , to put together meals and to all those who delivered meals.

God bless each of you !!!

Together we are Community Helping Community. Xo

More information is at this link – TYDEL Foods