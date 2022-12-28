New Rules Concerning Hazardous Work and Youth, Start New Year’s Day

Victoria – New regulations on the types of work that are not suitable for young workers take effect on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
New regulations define work hazardous for youth
Following public and stakeholder consultations, government has amended the Employment Standards Regulation, effective Jan. 1, 2023, to prescribe minimum ages of 16 or 18 for certain types of work that is too hazardous for younger workers:
- A minimum age of 16 to undertake the following activities:
- construction;
- silviculture;
- forest firefighting; and
- working from heights that require fall protection.
- A minimum age of 18 to undertake the following activities:
- tree falling and logging;
- using a chainsaw;
- work in a production process at a pulp, paper, saw, shake or shingle mill;
- work in a production process at a foundry, metal processing or metal fabrication operation, refinery or smelter;
- powerline construction or maintenance where an electrical hazard exists;
- oil or gas field servicing and drilling;
- work with dangerous equipment in fish, meat or poultry processing facilities;
- silica process/exposure to silica dust;
- work in which a worker is or may be exposed to potentially harmful levels of asbestos;
- exposure to harmful levels radiation;
- working in a confined space or underground workings; and
- work requiring a respirator.