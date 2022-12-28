Chilliwack Chiefs Winter Beach Party – Friday December 30 vs Langley at Chilliwack Coliseum

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs are hosting their annual “Fill the Rink for the Foodbank” drive this Friday at their Beach Party game against the Langley Rivermen with the help of Kent’s Ice Cream Co.

Grab your Hawaiian shirts, sunglasses, and a non-perishable food item! When fans bring a non-perishable food item to the Chilliwack Coliseum, they can purchase a ticket to the game for a special $10 rate!

“The Salvation Army Food Bank goes above and beyond during the holiday season. But the food bank and its users need help throughout the year, not only Christmas. This is a great opportunity for our community to help fill the foodbank and stock them up for the start of 2023,” said Chiefs’ Team Governor and Vice-President of Business Operations, Barry Douglas.

Throughout the game, they’ll be giving out some great Chiefs prizes and $200 worth of Kent’s Ice Cream gift cards. The Chiefs will be playing a crowd favourite ‘beach ball bingo’ and bringing back the limbo!

Yes…the limbo…

Plus the Chilliwack Flight Centre Paper Airplane Toss is back in the first intermission.

Tickets are available ahead of the game online at chilliwackchiefs.net or from the Chilliwack Chiefs office.