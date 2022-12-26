Cancer Survivor Support Group at Wellington Natural Health – Starting January 19

Chilliwack – Rose Blaich of Wellington Natural Health just off Five Corners in Downtown Chilliwack, will be hosting a monthly support group for those who have been diagnosed with cancer, are undergoing treatment, or are a cancer survivor.

Facebook information is here.

From Rose (who is a cancer survivor):

The Cancer support group will be for people who have been diagnosed, are undergoing treatment or are Cancer Survivors. I hope to create an environment that can help people at all stages and put them in contact with others, either going through the same thing or that have already gone through it and can help through the scary process of treatment and recovery. There will also be space held for those continuing to heal as Survivors.

Support for people going through a cancer journey can be complicated. Of course some people have the loving support of their family and friends, but it can still be a very lonely space because they might not actually know what it is like to be going through it. Some people going through cancer also feel that they have to be strong to protect those around them because, let me be honest, some loved ones really can’t handle the reality and gravity of the situation. These people, in turn, are just pushing their emotional recovery to be dealt with later. There are some people who have no one, and then of course you have all the emotional and physical effects that must continue to be dealt with after the treatments and surgeries. The journey does not end after the last chemo or radiation treatment, that’s when it truly begins. But that is also when all the support and love stops flowing in.

The support group will be free, and run by myself, a cancer survivor of Stage 3 Breast Cancer.

The first one will be held January 19th from 7:00pm to 8:30pm, and every second Thursday evening of the months following

Pre-Registration is required and the link is as follows, or they can call 604-701-5703https://wellingtonnaturalhealth.janeapp.com/#/discipline/7/treatment/177