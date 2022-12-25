Reporting Potholes, the Aftermath of the Storm

Fraser Valley – Let’s go back to March of 2022, and the long list of potholes that had to be repaired from the 2021 flooding and the January 2022 ice storm.

Time for a new list.

With the recent snow and freezing rain event, social media is one again, filled with blistering (and somewhat obscene) criticism on potholes.

Here is a partial list of links to file complaints about that little road incident you had that either rattled your teeth or you lost a rim and wheel.

For Highways:

Private contractors are responsible for maintaining provincial highways year-round 28 different contract service areas throughout the province. Each contractor repairs and maintains the driving surface, completes all roadside upkeep and handles bridge and winter maintenance.

Some examples of the contractor’s duties include:

Pothole patching

Maintenance of gravel roads

Signage maintenance

Bridge repair

Crack sealing

Snow and ice control

Drainage management

Traffic management

City of Abbotsford – https://www.abbotsford.ca/claims

City of Chilliwack – https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=2230